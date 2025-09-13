Invst LLC Purchases 4,962 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Invst LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 17,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:BND opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.10 and a twelve month high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.07.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

