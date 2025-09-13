Sonoco Products Company $SON Stock Holdings Raised by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV raised its stake in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $1,885,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 545,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,754,000 after purchasing an additional 255,055 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 202,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products stock opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products Company has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $56.36.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sonoco Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.2 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sonoco Products Company will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently 37.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

