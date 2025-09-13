Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 130 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 12.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CF shares. BNP Paribas lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price objective on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE CF opened at $85.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.33. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.34 and a twelve month high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

