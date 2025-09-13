Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Buys 198 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 253.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $449.68 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $485.67 and a 200-day moving average of $508.71. The company has a market cap of $161.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total value of $13,872,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. The trade was a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 335 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.69, for a total transaction of $147,631.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,669.91. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,224 shares of company stock worth $21,716,492. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

