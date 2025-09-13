Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6,368.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,815,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,464 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,407,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,276 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $53,031,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 796.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,355 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 1,224.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,380 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,007,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,574.52. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,065,000 shares of company stock worth $53,762,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $66.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.25 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

