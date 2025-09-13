Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 33.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 21,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,024,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays set a $301.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $269.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.44.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $312.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $321.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.78. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $205.73 and a fifty-two week high of $427.76.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.250-15.750 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

