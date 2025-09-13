Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Boosts Holdings in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 218.5% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 71.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 96 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $514.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $539.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $509.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.75. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $585.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $543.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

