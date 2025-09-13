Bush Investment Group LLC Invests $4.12 Million in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

Bush Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 83,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 540.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 382,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,781 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $362,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.1092 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

