Eversource Energy $ES Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic trimmed its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 130,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,247 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

ES stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.73. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $68.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%.The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.18%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at $795,020.31. The trade was a 45.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ES. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

