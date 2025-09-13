GP Brinson Investments LLC Invests $239,000 in Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

GP Brinson Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Dutch Bros accounts for approximately 0.1% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BROS. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 1,614.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 305,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,250,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $81,486,678.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 49.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,279,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,361,814.48. This represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of BROS opened at $64.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.64. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $86.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.30.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.24 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Articles

