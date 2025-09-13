The Kroger Co. $KR Stock Position Lessened by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 46.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KR. Roth Capital raised their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other news, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,224,222.76. The trade was a 33.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,274.40. This trade represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE KR opened at $68.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

