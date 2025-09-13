AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $82.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.50. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $74.67 and a 52 week high of $95.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Stories

