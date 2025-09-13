VICI Properties Inc. $VICI is Pensionfund Sabic’s 9th Largest Position

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. VICI Properties accounts for 1.4% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,179,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in VICI Properties by 172.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,395,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,136 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 81.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,252,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2,437.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,388,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VICI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE VICI opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.98 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.