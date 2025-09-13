44,412 Shares in Exelon Corporation $EXC Acquired by AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXC. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Exelon stock opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Exelon has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.640-2.740 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.84%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

