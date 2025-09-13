Equinix, Inc. $EQIX Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises approximately 1.2% of Pensionfund Sabic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $788.61 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $701.41 and a twelve month high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $779.38 and a 200-day moving average of $823.52. The firm has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $6.42. Equinix had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 37.670-38.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.74%.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.11, for a total transaction of $311,528.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,139.58. This represents a 5.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.50, for a total transaction of $58,612.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,935,708. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,045.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $798.00 to $804.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $1,050.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $962.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.