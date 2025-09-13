Crumly & Associates Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.52. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

