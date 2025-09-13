Howard Financial Services LTD. Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Plum Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $797,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $32.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

