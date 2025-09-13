AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs Buys Shares of 13,166 Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $182.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $136.34 and a one year high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.42.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 72.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a $2.15 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 132.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.54.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,149.38. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,881.55. The trade was a 0.91% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel purchased 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $37,273.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,589.53. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

