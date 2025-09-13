Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 91,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Price Performance

NYSE BNL opened at $18.79 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BNL shares. Wolfe Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

