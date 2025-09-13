iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Shares Bought by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 278.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,250 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 236,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,879,000 after buying an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $629,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 6,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $92.99 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $93.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

