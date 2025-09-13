Nova Wealth Management Inc. Sells 234 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Nova Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $382.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.08 and a 12-month high of $424.94. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Daiwa America cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Northland Capmk cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $305.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.18.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

