Modern Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,030 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Modern Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after purchasing an additional 201,826 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22,310.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 154,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after buying an additional 153,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 27,109 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

MOAT stock opened at $97.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $99.41.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

