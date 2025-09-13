HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 27,549 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,666.7% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock opened at $27.48 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.