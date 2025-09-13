Michael S. Ryan Inc. Grows Position in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Michael S. Ryan Inc. boosted its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after buying an additional 68,858 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $93.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $2,359,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,592.09. This represents a 29.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,214 shares of company stock valued at $29,022,580 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

