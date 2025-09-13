Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,648,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,887 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,606,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,368,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,597,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 67,234 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,519,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after acquiring an additional 56,534 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,078,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after purchasing an additional 257,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

