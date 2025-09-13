Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires 23,598 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF $DFNM

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,713,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,001,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,232,000 after acquiring an additional 73,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.08 on Friday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

