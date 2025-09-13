LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Acquires 2,003 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.67.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $307.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

