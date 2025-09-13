iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN Stock Position Lowered by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 1.3% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.3%

IXN stock opened at $99.07 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $63.58 and a 12-month high of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.91.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.