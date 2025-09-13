Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 117.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 billion, a PE ratio of 91.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $186.65.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. This represents a 5.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 270,198 shares of company stock valued at $44,183,576. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

