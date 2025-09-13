Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 53,055 Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF $JGRO

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,055 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF makes up about 7.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $28,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $92.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $92.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

