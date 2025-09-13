Doliver Advisors LP Invests $1.41 Million in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,533 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 685.7% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $352.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $234.60 and a 12-month high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.37). UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.04%.The business had revenue of $111.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.000- EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNH. TD Cowen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $306.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.95.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

