1248 Management LLC Buys Shares of 270 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.4%

PNFP opened at $97.36 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.57 and a 1-year high of $131.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 18.69%.The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNFP shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $133.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas C. Farnsworth III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.94 per share, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,401,848.38. This represents a 3.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.73 per share, for a total transaction of $89,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 105,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,136.50. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,174 shares of company stock worth $1,047,079 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

