eCIO Inc. Purchases New Stake in Gencor Industries, Inc. $GENC

eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 42,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gencor Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gencor Industries by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 1,247.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $223.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.55.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Gencor Industries in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

