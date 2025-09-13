Roblox Corporation $RBLX Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871,945 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Roblox worth $84,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 77,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Arete upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Roblox from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Roblox from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.16.

RBLX opened at $133.42 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $150.59. The company has a market cap of $86.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 20,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $2,419,175.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 242,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,541,025.99. This represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 275,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,783,939.52. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,993,861 shares of company stock worth $210,622,673. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

