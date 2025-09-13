Swedbank AB Has $95.14 Million Position in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.39% of Corpay worth $95,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $307.41 on Friday. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $269.02 and a one year high of $400.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $322.35 and its 200 day moving average is $328.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.02. Corpay had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 25.17%.The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Corpay in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $440.00 target price on Corpay in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corpay from $365.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Corpay from $360.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.43.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

