Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Purchased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 210.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $4,912,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $372,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $185.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.50. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $154.00 and a 12-month high of $189.30.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

