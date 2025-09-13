Swedbank AB Decreases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Swedbank AB reduced its position in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.73% of United Therapeutics worth $101,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,217,000 after acquiring an additional 169,010 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,536,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,508,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.21, for a total transaction of $4,237,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,168,409.01. The trade was a 23.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.64, for a total value of $9,396,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,816 shares of company stock worth $45,836,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $348.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.85.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0%

UTHR opened at $405.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.56. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 12 month low of $266.98 and a 12 month high of $436.95.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $798.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.13 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 40.36%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.85 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

