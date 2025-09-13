Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 779 Shares of Aptiv PLC $APTV

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,539,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $91,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the first quarter worth $26,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 155.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $82.89 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $84.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 5.12%.The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Aptiv from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 7th. Piper Sandler set a $70.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Aptiv from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

