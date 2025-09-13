Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases 1,335 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,848 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 4,595.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $36.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.75. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.