eCIO Inc. Takes $55,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. $LAD

eCIO Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $75,020.80. Following the sale, the director owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,236.80. This trade represents a 15.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $378.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $383.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.45.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $334.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.10 and a 12 month high of $405.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

Lithia Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 26th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.52%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

