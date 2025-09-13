Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Cuts Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,643 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CSCO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. New Street Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.67 and a 1 year high of $72.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at $10,792,454.28. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,099 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,765. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

