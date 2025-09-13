The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.6% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 35.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $417.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total value of $1,551,900.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,532 shares of company stock valued at $18,648,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD opened at $423.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $326.31 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $390.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.