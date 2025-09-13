Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Bought by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,879 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $14,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 152,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $17,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 196,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $22,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,281,146 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $144,910,000 after purchasing an additional 72,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $110.86 and a 1 year high of $141.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.