Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Position Lifted by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,704.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,034 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 737.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 982,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,042,000 after purchasing an additional 865,608 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5,396.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,081,000 after purchasing an additional 646,504 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 214.6% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 864,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,086,000 after purchasing an additional 589,816 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,483,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,168,000 after purchasing an additional 450,099 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.7%

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.00. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

