Jacobs & Co. CA Sells 165 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. $WTS

Jacobs & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WTS shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total transaction of $195,682.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $281.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $266.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.59 and a 1 year high of $285.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $643.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

