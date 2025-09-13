Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up approximately 1.0% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $13,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $1,971,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 20.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 271,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,159,000 after purchasing an additional 45,365 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $32,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM opened at $186.00 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.77 and a 12-month high of $193.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.21. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

