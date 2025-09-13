Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Acquires 4,956 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 869.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36,831.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,084,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $562,221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,406,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,884,004,000 after purchasing an additional 878,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. HSBC downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Chubb to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $321.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $312.00 price target on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total value of $1,599,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 91,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of CB stock opened at $278.02 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $252.16 and a 12-month high of $306.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

