Capital Market Strategies LLC Sells 2,964 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust $GGN

Capital Market Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 113,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 101,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 23,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.68 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

