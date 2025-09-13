InvesTrust Acquires 59 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

InvesTrust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. InvesTrust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 7,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 3,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.26 and a 200 day moving average of $190.37. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $204.02. The firm has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

