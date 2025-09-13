Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT Shares Sold by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates decreased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,076 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 4.2% of S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. S. R. Schill & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 58,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 20,609 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 152,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,360,000. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $63.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

